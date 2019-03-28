Judge Extends Suspension On Kentucky Fetal Heartbeat And Discrimination Abortion Bans

A federal judge indefinitely barred Kentucky from enforcing two abortion laws Wednesday that recently passed and were temporarily blocked shortly thereafter.

U.S. District Judge David Hale passed an order Wednesday extending a suspension on two state abortion bans, one which prohibits abortions in the presence of a fetal heartbeat and another which bans abortions on the basis of race, sex or disability, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin signed Senate Bill 9 on March 15. It “prohibit[s] a person from performing an abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat,” according to the legislation. A heartbeat typically becomes detectable between six and nine weeks of gestation. Many women do not know they are pregnant at six weeks.

Bevin also signed House Bill 5 in March, “prohibit an abortion if the pregnant woman is seeking the abortion, in whole or in part, because of an unborn child’s sex, race, color, national origin, or disability, except in the case of a medical emergency,” according to the legislation. The bill bans “eugenics-based abortions,” according to Bevin’s general counsel, M. Stephen Pitt, the Courier Journal reported.

Both bills were signed under an “emergency” clause and took immediate effect, according to the Courier Journal. Hale, however, temporarily suspended both laws after the American Civil Liberties Union sued the state and challenged the constitutionality of both bills.

The ACLU is a nonprofit legal and advocacy organization.

“We will continue to hold anti-abortion state legislators accountable as long as they abuse their power to try to push abortion out of reach,” said the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Project deputy director, Brigitte Amiri, according to the Courier Journal.

The state is prohibited from enforcing SB9 and HB5 until the court issues a final ruling on the constitutionality of the bills, according to Hale’s Wednesday order.

Kentucky has one abortion clinic.

Counseling, parental consent and a 24-hour waiting period are also mandatory before a woman can have an abortion under state law, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Follow Grace on Twitter.Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]