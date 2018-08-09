Judge Erases Right to Privacy, Rules Schoolgirls Must Share Bathroom with Males

An Oregon judge has ruled that “transgender girls,” or biological boys who dress like girls, can continue to use girls restrooms and locker rooms in the state’s public schools, according to LifeSiteNews.

Perhaps most alarming are the comments that U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez made — and their potential implications.

“High school students do not have a fundamental privacy right to not share school restrooms, lockers, and showers with transgender students whose biological sex is different than theirs,” Hernandez wrote.

Human beings, whether or not they’re public high school students, “do not have a fundamental privacy right”? What?

“(This ruling) reveals everything people need to know to understand the utter corruption of our court system,” Julie Quist, board chairwoman of the Child Protection League, told LifeSiteNews.

“Decency and respect for our children…are being cast aside for the political advantage of a militant political force that is systematically violating the innocence, dignity and freedom of our children and all of us,” she said. – READ MORE

The families of three transgender teens are suing an Ohio judge in federal court because he denied their request for a legal name change.

Probate and Juvenile Court Judge Joseph W. Kirby has allowed adults identifying as transgender to legally change their name, but has denied all transgender minors’ requests since March of this year, according to the lawsuit. A magistrate of the same court has granted the name change request to one transgender minor this year.

The lawsuit alleges that Kirby has “instructed that all name change applications from transgender persons be assigned to his docket for a hearing,” noting that name change applications are typically heard by a magistrate judge. “Judge Kirby has not conducted any name change hearings for non-transgender individuals,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also alleges that Kirby “has demonstrated animosity towards transgender adolescents seeking a name change without any rational basis.” The lawsuit claims Kirby has “ignored evidence presented by the parties from medical professionals suggesting that the name change is in the best interest of the child,” appears “unwilling to accept the view of professionals that gender identity may be expressed by adolescents” and appears to believe such adolescents are “motivated because they saw Caitlyn Jenner on television,” is motivated by “pre-existing notions about towards [sic] transgender individuals,” and did not find that the name changes “would involve a potential for fraud, would interfere with the rights of others, would permit the applicant to avoid a legal duty, or were in some way contrary to the strong public policy of the state of Ohio.” – READ MORE

