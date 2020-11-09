Judge Blocks Republican’s Attempt To Change Ballot Signature Verification In Nevada

A Nevada judge denied a state Republican Party’s request to amend the signature verification procedure on ballots Friday, as the battleground state has yet to release their full voting totals.

District Court Judge Andrew Gordon denied the motion set forth by two GOP candidates in the state and said the change in the process would disrupt “the counting of the ballots,” according to Fox News.

“I don’t find plaintiffs have demonstrated a likelihood of success on the merits of the plaintiffs’ claims,” Gordon said, according to Fox. “The public interest is not in disrupting the counting of the ballots.”

Nevada Republicans sought a recount of only mail-in ballots, but Democratic lawmakers insisted the move would cause “chaos and confusion,” Fox reported.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Nevada Federal Court REJECTS Republican lawsuit to halt Nevada vote counting or alter rules for signature matching or observation! https://t.co/AOs9bVxy4W — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 7, 2020

“The whole country is looking at Nevada and Clark County for election results,” a Democratic lawyer said, according to Fox.

President Donald Trump’s administration filed a separate lawsuit in the battleground state to stop the counting of “illegal votes,” Fox reported. Trump alleged that a number of voters in the state were either deceased or non-residents, according to the outlet.

“We are confident that when all legal votes are tallied — and only legal votes are tallied — President Trump will win the state of Nevada,” a Trump administration official who announced the lawsuit told Fox.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who has been declared the winner of the election, leads Trump 49.9% to 47.9% in Nevada with 94% of the total votes in play, according to the New York Times election map at the time of publishing.