Judge blocks gun control groups’ lawsuit to stop downloadable 3D-printed guns

A federal judge on Friday tossed out a motion from three national gun control groups seeking a last-minute halt to a settlement that would allow for blueprints of 3-D printed firearms to be posted and dowloaded online.

Reuters reports that U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, blocked the motion filed earlier this week seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction on the case to halt design plans for 3-D printed guns from going online.

The federal government had argued until recently that such blueprints posed a national security risk to the United States, but in June abruptly reversed course and reached a settlement with gun rights activist Cody Wilson, declaring that his company, Defense Distributed, would be allowed to post and sell the plans for 3-D printed guns.

The Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, Everytown for Gun Safety and Giffords Law Center argued in Wednesday’s filing that the government provided no explanation for reversing a policy to allow the legal download of products previously considered to be a national security threat. – READ MORE

In An Effort To Derail The Government’s Settlement With Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed, Sen. Bill Nelson (D-fl) Says 3-d Gun Print Files Should Be Banned Because Of Bombs.

Sen. Nelson tweeted, “The administration’s decision to allow people to post blueprints online about how to make a deadly 3D printed gun at home is inexplicable – and it’s dangerous! I’m filing a bill ASAP to severely restrict the publication of these detailed plans on how to make a 3D printed firearm.”

The administration's decision to allow people to post blueprints online about how to make a deadly 3D printed gun at home is inexplicable – and it's dangerous! I’m filing a bill ASAP to severely restrict the publication of these detailed plans on how to make a 3D printed firearm. pic.twitter.com/ogRLcHLJPO — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) July 25, 2018

Nelson failed to mention the American people have a God-given, natural right to firearms, a right that is protected by the Second Amendment. They do not have a God-given, natural right to bombs. – READ MORE

