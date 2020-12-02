Judge Blocks Georgia Officials From ‘Erasing’ Data On Dominion Voting Machines After Sidney Powell Lawsuit

A federal judge has barred Georgia officials from clearing or tampering with results on voting machines in three counties as a result of a lawsuit filed by attorney Sidney Powell.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr. issued a four-page order late Sunday temporarily blocking officials in Cherokee, Cobb, and Gwinnett counties from resetting Dominion Election Systems voting machines. Powell filed a lawsuit last week pushing for independent forensic investigators to get access to the machines. The judge gave the state until Dec. 2 to respond to his order with any arguments against allowing the inspections.

“Defendants are hereby ENJOINED and RESTRAINED from altering, destroying, or erasing, or allowing the alteration, destruction, or erasure of, any software or data on any Dominion voting machine in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee Counties,” the order says. “This temporary restraining order shall remain in effect for ten days, or until further order of the Court, whichever comes first.”

Batten also ordered the defendants, which include Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, to turn over a copy of the contract between Georgia and Dominion Election Systems for the software company to provide the machines for the state’s election.

In an additional order issued on Monday morning, the judge allowed defendants to immediately appeal the case to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals if they wish. – READ MORE

