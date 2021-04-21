Judge blasts Maxine Waters’ ‘abhorrent’ comments and says they could lead to overturn of Derek Chauvin trial on appeal

The judge in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin blasted the incendiary comments from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and said that they could lead to the overturn of the trial if the defense chose to appeal the ruling.

Chauvin is on trial for the death of George Floyd during an arrest on May 25 in Minneapolis. His attorney Eric Nelson argued Monday for a mistrial based on the fact that jurors were exposed to public comments because they had not been sequestered during the trial.

“It is so pervasive. I just don’t know how this jury can really be said to be that they are free from the taint of this,” Nelson said. “Now that we have U.S. representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind-boggling to me, judge!”

“I will give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” responded Judge Peter Cahill.

"I will give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned," responded Judge Peter Cahill.

Cahill did not grant the defense’s request for a mistrial, but he went on to excoriate Waters for her comments.- READ MORE

