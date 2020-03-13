Judge Approves Settlement Allowing Hunter Biden’s Finances to Remain Under Wraps

The settlement agreement reached between Hunter Biden and the Arkansas mother of his child earlier this week was approved by the court on Thursday, allowing the former vice president’s son to avoid appearing in court and keep his highly scrutinized financial situation under wraps.

The redacted court order filed Thursday mandates that Biden begin making monthly child support payments to Lunden Alexis Roberts on April 1, pay for the child’s health insurance, and reimburse Roberts for legal costs of the case. All financial information, including both the amount Biden has already paid to Roberts and the amount of his future payments, is redacted from the publicly released order.

The settlement comes after a nearly yearlong legal fight between Biden and Roberts, who filed suit last summer asking the court for an order declaring Biden to be the father of their child and for child support. After months of avoiding service of the lawsuit, Biden agreed to undergo a paternity test and was declared the father by the court.

Biden has since worked to delay both appearances in court and required financial disclosures, likely due to the political attention his finances and overseas business connections have gotten as his father, former vice president Joe Biden, runs for president. Earlier this week, Biden’s lawyers argued that he was unable to travel to Arkansas for a scheduled deposition due to his current wife’s pregnancy, travel restrictions caused by the Wuhan virus, and the media attention on him and his family. The settlement was reached between the sides hours after the court firmly denied Biden’s latest delay attempts. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --