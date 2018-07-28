Judge Allows Illegals To Run Rampant in Disturbing New Ruling

Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ order that gives federal aid to local law enforcement based on compliance with immigration statutes is unlawful, a federal judge in Chicago ruled late Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Harry Leinenweber granted the city’s motion for summary judgment, finding Sessions exceeded his legal authority.

In May 2016, Sessions announced that the U.S. Department of Justice would only award Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants to jurisdictions which satisfied three immigration-related conditions.

Those three conditions required grant recipients to: share information with federal immigration authorities, provide notice before releasing illegal aliens, and allow federal officers access to local detention facilities. – READ MORE

You think illegal immigrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement have it bad? Wait until you see what the people who want to abolish ICE are living in.

City officials in Portland, Oregon, will be cleaning up an Occupy ICE camp that is described as a “biohazard,” KPTV-TV reports.

The city and TriMet, who own the land where the camp was set up, will both foot part of the bill for the cleanup.

The site was cleared earlier in the week by the city.

Here’s a closer look at some of the things left behind at what was the #occupyicepdx camp. More info on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/bNIdWMEHLt — Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) July 26, 2018

“Even after receiving orders from Mayor Ted Wheeler to leave on Monday, Occupy ICE PDX leaders affirmed they would not,” KPTV reported.

“But, at around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Portland police entered the camp, clearing protesters. Chief Danielle Outlaw says they did so without issuing any tickets or making any arrests.” – READ MORE

