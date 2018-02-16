Entertainment Politics
Judd Apatow: Trump ‘Too Much of a Coward’ to Buck the NRA
Within hours of the attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, writer-director Judd Apatow accused President Donald Trump of being “too much of a coward” to buck the NRA.
The clear implication was that the NRA is culpable for school shootings and Trump shared the culpability by refusing to cut ties with them.
Apatow tweeted, “You are a dangerous idiot who is too much of a coward to reject the NRA. All of this blood is on your hands. You set the agenda.”
If only you actually wrote this. When the grammar is perfect we know you didn’t because you are an idiot. You are a dangerous idiot who is too much of a coward to reject the NRA. All of this blood is on your hands. You set the agenda. https://t.co/ODsSLr9yVo
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) February 15, 2018
The attempt to blame the NRA and NRA-supported politicians was echoed by other celebrities as well. – READ MORE
