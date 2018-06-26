Entertainment Politics
Judd Apatow: ‘Trump is a Nazi. The Debate is Over.’
Hollywood director and producer Judd Apatow tweeted that President Trump is a “Nazi” and declared the debate on this topic “over” on Monday.
He’s a Nazi. He wants no judicial process. He kidnapped children and commits acts of violence for political gain and to support his racist views.He admires violent dictators. Trump is a Nazi. The debate is over. Soon we will have proof he is a Nazi supported by the Russians. https://t.co/o4cS2iWzvS
— Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) June 25, 2018
