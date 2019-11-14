Juanita Broaddrick urges ABC’s Amy Robach to release Epstein, Clinton reporting

Juanita Broaddrick has urged ABC anchor Amy Robach to release her story on billionaire sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein, including her reporting his association with former President Bill Clinton, saying that “his victims deserve to know.”

Ms. Broaddrick, who alleged she was raped in 1978 by Mr. Clinton, which he denies, noted Tuesday that Ms. Robach made reference to the Democrat in a recently leaked video, saying, “It’s unbelievable what we had — Clinton, we had everything.”

“Epstein is dead, but Bill Clinton isn’t, and his victims deserve to know … what is everything??” asked Ms. Broaddrick in an “open message” to Ms. Robach on Twitter.

Project Veritas posted hot-mic footage Nov. 5 showing Ms. Robach speaking to a producer off the air about how ABC sat for three years on her interview with Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, saying, "I tried for three years to get it on to no avail."