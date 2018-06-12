Juanita Broaddrick Goes Scorched Earth On Bill Clinton’s Sexual Consent Comment

Juanita Broaddrick responded to former president Bill Clinton’s assertion that norms have “changed” on what you can do to someone without their consent.

Sooooo….Bill Clinton thinks he should get a pass because it was 1978 when HE RAPED ME….and HE knows it’s not acceptable in today’s society??? https://t.co/4VZlcobeIW — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) June 11, 2018

Clinton said in a PBS interview on Friday that he believes things that would have been acceptable in regards to sexual consent when he was in office are now considered to be disqualifying. – READ MORE

