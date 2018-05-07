Juanita Broaddrick: ‘Despicable’ that ‘Sexual Predator’ Bill Clinton Planning Book Tour in Age of #MeToo

Bill Clinton Rape Accuser Juanita Broaddrick Says It Is “absolutely Despicable” That In The Age Of The #metoo Movement, Clinton, Whom Broaddrick Labeled A “sexual Predator,” Is Being Touted At Public Events To Promote His Upcoming Novel.

“It’s just unbelievable that they would roll out the red carpet for him,” said Broaddrick of the numerous venues planning to host Clinton this summer.

“You know, the man is absolutely despicable in everything that he has done,” she continued. “And you know the people that love him and believe him, I honestly feel, Aaron, that they are brainwashed. There is no other answer. Because it has been written and proven that this man is a sexual predator.”

“It’s absolutely dumbfounding,” Broaddrick added of Clinton’s plans to resurface for the book tour. “But you know, he has been living and speaking fiction for decades. But I guess now he started writing fiction.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1