Juan Williams suggests Columbus officer should have fired ‘warning’ shot ‘in the air’ instead of killing Ma’Khia Bryant

Fox News host Juan Williams faced a flood of online criticism after opining that the Columbus, Ohio, police officer who shot and killed 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant should have fired a “warning” shot instead of taking her life.

Williams made his comments Thursday while talking about the controversial shooting on Fox News’ “The Five.”

He was challenged by co-host Jesse Watters to explain what the police officer could have done to diffuse the situation without using lethal force.

LUNACY: Juan Williams claims that the Columbus police officer should have fired his gun into the air or a bullet off to the side to distract Ma’Khia Bryant in hopes that she’ll stop what she’s doing and wouldn’t stab the girl in pink pic.twitter.com/qxOY04wKFi — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 22, 2021

“I guess I would shoot the gun, not necessarily at somebody, but maybe shoot the gun and maybe, you know, run at the person and try to disarm them, I don’t know,” Williams said.

“So wait wait, you would shoot the gun in the air like a warning shot?” asked Watters.

“Well, hopefully to distract her and try to stall or something so I could get — or my partner could get the knife away,” Williams said. “I don’t know, taking someone’s life is pretty strong.” – READ MORE

