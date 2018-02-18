Politics TV
JROTC Students’ Quick Thinking Saved COUNTLESS Lives — These Boys Are What America Is All About (VIDEO)
Zackary Walls and Colton Haab, two Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members, saved countless lives with quick thinking and a little bit of kevlar during Wednesday’s horrific attack on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Walls and Haab described their heroic actions during a Thursday interview with ABC News.
Walls, a company commander, explained that while leading a group of roughly 60 students outside in response to a fire alarm pulled by suspected shooter Nikolaus Cruz, he realized the students’ “fire zone was exactly where the shooter was.” – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
Zackary Walls and Colton Haab, two Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps members, saved countless lives with quick thinking and a little bit of kevlar during Wednesday's horrific attack on Marjory S