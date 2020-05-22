JPMorgan study finds COVID-19 infection rates have declined — not increased — in states that have reopened

A report by JPMorgan finds that COVID-19 infection rates have declined, not increased, in states that have reopened. The eye-opening study from the investment banking institution was shared by CNBC financial anchor Carl Quintanilla in a series of tweets.

Research by JPMorgan shows that the coronavirus infection rates of states that have ended their lockdowns have declined, “even after allowing for an appropriate measurement lag.” The incubation period for coronavirus has a median time of four to five days, and as long as 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“JPMorgan has a devastating piece arguing that infection rates have declined — not increased — in states where lockdowns have ended, ‘even after allowing for an appropriate measurement lag,'” Quintanilla wrote of the report by Marko Kolanovic, the Global Head of Macro Quantitative and Derivatives Strategy team at JPMorgan.

“Same goes for various countries, adds JPM. ‘This means that the pandemic and COVID-19 likely have its own dynamics unrelated to often inconsistent lockdown measures that were being implemented,'” Quintanilla tweeted. – READ MORE

