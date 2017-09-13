True Pundit

Business Politics

JP Morgan CEO: No Disaster If Gary Cohn Goes

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon shot down one of Wall Street’s favorite talking points: the idea that the market would crash if Gary Cohn left the Trump administration.

“It would not be a disaster,” Dimon said in an interview at the Delivering Alpha investing conference Tuesday.

Cohn’s fate has become an obsession on Wall Street. Many financiers look at Cohn, who was the second highest ranking executive at Goldman Sachs before joining the administration, as their guy inside the White House. He’s viewed as a center of globalist and pro-Wall Street politics inside the populist, economic nationalist Trump administration. – READ MORE

JP Morgan CEO: No Disaster If Gary Cohn Goes - Breitbart
JP Morgan CEO: No Disaster If Gary Cohn Goes - Breitbart

JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon shot down the idea that the market would crash if Gary Cohn left the Trump administration.
Breitbart Breitbart

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter