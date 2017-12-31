Joyless Ann Reid: ‘Obama Is Who We Hope We Are, Trump Is Who We Fear We Are’ (VIDEO)

Joy Ann Reid went on a rant on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” where she painted President Donald Trump as the evilest thing imaginable while portraying former President Barack Obama as a saint.

“If you think of the presidency as a national avatar, Obama is who we hope we are, and Donald Trump is who we fear we are,” Reid said on Wednesday.- READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *