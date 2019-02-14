Joy Villa blasts Obama as ‘just another politician talking out of his a**’: He didn’t provide for the black community (VIDEO)

Joy Villa, a conservative, Trump-supporting musician lashed out at former President Barack Obama during a Tuesday interview.

Villa made headlines this week for appearing at Sunday’s Grammy Awards wearing a “Build the Wall”-themed dress and carrying a “Make America Great Again” purse.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Domenick Nati Show, Villa explained that it’s Republicans who actually freed black slaves and noted that Obama did nothing for the black community during his presidency.

"Are you saying that today in modern times, some African-Americans are choosing to be slaves mentally?" Nati, a celebrity publicist and radio show host, asked.