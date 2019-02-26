Joy Reid Show on Kamala Harris: White Husband Won’t Do, She Needs ‘Strong Black Man’ (VIDEO)

Imagine a Republican woman candidate whose conservative credentials are questioned by some….because the candidate’s husband is African-American.

Now imagine a Fox News show in which a conservative pundit advises that the candidate needs a “strong white man” as her advocate. A second conservative pundit agrees, adding: “let’s just be candid. When you’re saying she needs to have an advocate out there for her, it’s not going to be her husband.”

Now imagine the firestorm that would light up the political/media landscape. Cries of sexism and racism would echo through the land. A woman can’t succeed without a “strong man?” And black men need not apply? Both pundits — and the show host if he hadn’t vigorously disagreed with their takes — would be banished from the boob tube by dawn.

But the mirror image of that scenario is what played out on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show this morning. The topic was Kamala Harris’s presidential prospects. Tiffany Cross of The Beat DC was first up. After claiming that Harris’s record as a prosecutor made her suspect among African-American men- READ MORE