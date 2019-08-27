Joy Reid Likens Coverage of Trump to Media’s Treatment of Hitler in 1930s (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MSNBC’s AM Joy host Joy Reid on Sunday likened the coverage of President Donald Trump to the media’s treatment of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

Reid and her panel spent several minutes going after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) and claimed he was helping Trump allegedly empower white nationalism, according to Newsbusters.

After other panelists spoke, Reid jumped into the conversation to suggest McConnell was intentionally trying to destroy the United States for minorities before they gain power in the future.

“You know, somebody said to me this week, I thought was so smart, that it’s almost as if Mitch McConnell’s plan is that they know the demographics are what they are, and that the only way they’re willing to hand power to the non-white majority in this country ever is if the country is completely a shell and broke, and they’ll hand them the broken pieces and keep all the wealth for themselves,” Reid said. – READ MORE