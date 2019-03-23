Joy Reid: ‘It Feels Like the Seeds of a Cover-Up Are Here’

On MSNBC this morning, Joy Reid talked with her panel about what Attorney General Bill Barr will ultimately do now that he’s reviewing the full Mueller report, even suggesting possible “seeds of a cover-up.”

Above the Law editor Elie Mystal agreed with Reid, saying, “Is Trump’s flunky going to release a report that might be damaging to his sugar daddy? I don’t think so.”

“I don’t even know why we think that Barr isn’t the one who stopped the investigation,” he continued. “This is a 22-month-long investigation, Barr’s been on the scene for a month, and now we’re done? That doesn’t strike anybody as odd? No, I have absolutely no confidence that Bill Barr will do anything other than what is in the best interest of Donald Trump.”

Reid then said she has concerns about “the seeds of a cover-up”: