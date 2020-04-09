Joy Reid Falsely Accuses Trump of Rejecting WHO Tests (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid falsely accused the Trump administration of rejecting a World Health Organization coronavirus test.

“Trump again today alleged remarkably that the World Health Organization—whose gold standard, approved coronavirus test Trump ordered the Centers for Disease Control to reject—he’s now accusing that World Health Organization of minimizing the threat,” Reid said on Wednesday evening.

A Politifact fact-check found that this claim is “mostly false” because the Centers for Disease Control never attempted to buy the kits in the first place. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --