Joy Reid Claims Newly Discovered Homophobic Posts From Her Blog Were ‘Fabricated’

Mediaite has obtained a series of homophobic posts from Joy Ann Reid’s old blog that she denies were actually written by her.

In an exclusive statement to Mediaite, the MSNBC host claims these posts from The Reid Report — which include defending homophobia, gay jokes, and the outright mocking of gay people and homosexuality — were somehow put in by an “external party” that “manipulated material from my now-defunct blog.”

While Reid apologized in December for writing homophobic content on a blog she ran long before her days as an icon of the #Resistance movement, she claims these new posts opposing gay marriage and cringing “at the sight of two men kissing” were part of a “fabricated” outside effort to paint her as “offensive and hateful.”

These anti-gay articles from The Reid Report, a site that pre-dated Reid’s former MSNBC show of the same name, were originally shared on Twitter by user Jamie_Maz who found them using the Wayback Machine — an Internet archiving service that takes periodic screenshots of popular web pages to preserve them. – READ MORE

