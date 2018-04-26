Joy Reid Blog Mocked ‘Chubbed-Out Shrew’ Rosie O’Donnell, Backed ‘Kick-Ass Funny’ Donald Trump

In a 2007 blog post, MSNBC host Joy Reid attacked TV host Rosie O’Donnell using misogynistic and fat-shaming language and defended future president Donald Trump.

In a January 9th blog post, Reid weighed in on the celebrity feud between “The View” host O’Donnell and Trump. Earlier in the feud, Trump had called O’Donnell “a real loser,” a “slob” with a “fat, ugly face,” and “fat little Rosie.”

“How much longer until that chubbed-out shrew Rosie O’Donnell gets her fat ass canned by Babwa?” Reid asked, in an imitation of “The View” co-host Barbara Walters’ first name.

“How much longer will the freak show that is ‘The View’ continue to darken our television screens?” she continued. “How much more kick-ass funny can Donald Trump be???” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1