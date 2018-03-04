Joy Behar On The Trump Family — ‘They’re All Going To End Up Together In Prison, And Maybe That’s A Good Thing’ (VIDEO)

Joy Behar of “The View” said Friday that President Trump’s family are all “going to end up together in prison. And maybe that’s a good thing.”

CNN’s Ana Navarro also appeared on “The View” Friday.

Navarro said, “I wonder why they don’t look at themselves in the mirror — Ivanka and Jared — and realize they have become a liability, not an asset.” – READ MORE

