Joy Behar Silent On Resurfaced ‘Beautiful African Woman’ Costume As Politicians Face The Heat

“The View” host Joy Behar has been quiet about her “beautiful African woman” costume since a 2016 clip resurfaced Wednesday as politicians and organizations are in hot water over blackface controversies.

Behar went as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party when she was 29-years-old. Behar also admitted to wearing makeup that was darker than her skin.

The clip originally aired on May 13, 2016, according to Jezebel, which made comments about Behar’s costume choice that year.

Critics pointed out that Megyn Kelly was ousted for questioning blackface as offensive behavior while Behar remains on the show.

Megyn Kelly was fired from her show for asking a hypothetical question about blackface. Joy Behar actually wore blackface, and admitted it, and showed a picture of it on TV, yet she still has her job. https://t.co/dIJdoMmhmz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2019