Politics TV
Joy Behar Says Trump Is Using A ‘Big Lie’ Like Hitler (VIDEO)
The View’s Joy Behar accused President Trump of using a “big lie” to manipulate the public.
The term “big lie” is associated with Nazi Germany and was used by Adolf Hitler. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller