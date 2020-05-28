Joy Behar launches unhinged attack on Trump supporters: claims they ‘do not realize’ that they are ‘pawns’

Joy Behar came unglued once again on Tuesday’s episode of “The View,” this time focusing her hatred on President Donald Trump’s millions of supporters. She insulted Trump voters’ intelligence when she claimed they don’t realize that they are “pawns” in his “political game” to get reelected by making wearing masks amidst the COVID-19 pandemic a political statement instead of a health directive.

“There’s certain rules that you have to follow, you know, you can’t drive if you’re drunk,” Behar said during a segment about masks. “You have to wear a seatbelt. You’re not allowed to smoke in public, things like that, that you sign away your freedom in a way to be restricted in your car. And if you don’t abide by this, you go to jail, or you’re fined. The rules being distorted by Trump and his enablers in the Congress, in particular, the leaders in Congress who are enabling him, he’s playing a political game with people’s lives. And these people do not realize that they are pawns in his game. He only wants to be reelected. He doesn’t really care if you live or die.”

“I mean, witness the fact that he went golfing on Memorial Day when the names are being printed in The New York Times about how many people have died,” she added, according to Breitbart News. “He couldn’t care less. He wants to turn people against each other so that he gets reelected. Let’s take the example of the church. Does anybody really believe that he’s so religious and cares so much about people going to church? No, he doesn’t. He only wants to turn you against each other, religion against other religion. ” – READ MORE

