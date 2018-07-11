Joy Behar Just Said The Stupidest Thing About Kavanaugh Anyone Has Yet Said

On Tuesday, the great minds of The View sounded off on their legal theories regarding the appointment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court by President Trump. Joy Behar, that paradigm of dignity and jurisprudential expertise, explained that Kavanaugh “might just be a quieter version of Judge Jeanine.”

This makes perfectly sense if you were dropped on the head repeatedly as a child, smoked extraordinarily strong strains of marijuana for your entire teenage life, or underwent a voluntary frontal lobotomy.

But Behar wasn’t done. She explained that Trump shouldn’t be able to appoint a justice at all because he’s under investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller (he isn’t). Behar stated, “Why would a president who’s under investigation by the FBI for obstruction of justice and collusion be allowed to pick a Supreme Court justice who will be there? I’ll be dead. There are many people in this room who will still be alive and need abortions … and need health care. How dare he be allowed to do this when he is under investigation!” – READ MORE

“The View” cohost Joy Behar wants to know why Mitch McConnell is not in jail for refusing to give President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland a hearing in the Senate in 2016.

“He wouldn’t have been my choice,” Dershowitz said of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee. “I’m a liberal Democrat. They stole the first member of the Supreme Court. Absolute theft. Unconstitutional. I’m a little critical of President Obama, for whom I voted. He should have nominated Merrick Garland and should have sworn him in.”

Dershowitz continued, “The Constitution says advise and consent. It doesn’t say delay and postpone.”

“Well then how come Mitch McConnell is not in jail?” Joy Behar interrupted. “That’s what I want to know.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1