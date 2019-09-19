Joy Behar: I’ve seen ‘murderers and pimps who behaved better’ than Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh did under oath (VIDEO)

Joy Behar, co-host of “The View,” lit into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday’s program, saying she’s seen “murderers and pimps who behaved better” than he did during his sometimes contentious special Senate hearing last fall.

“Than Kavanaugh. Remember Kavanaugh?” she continued to her fellow co-hosts. “And others who are in this administration who are working for Trump. I’ve had kids who were murderers and pimps who behaved better than this!”

Co-host Meghan McCain asked, “You’ve taught a murderer and a pimp?”

“I have,” Behar replied proudly.

Prior to her run as a stand-up comic and talk-show host, Behar taught high school English. – READ MORE