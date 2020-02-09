Joy Behar, Furious Over Acquittal, Says Trump’s ‘Winning’: ‘He’s Made Me Crazy!’ (VIDEO)

On Friday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Joy Behar complained about President Donald Trump’s impeachment acquittal in the Senate, comparing the president to alleged wife-murderer O.J. Simpson.

The co-host also said Trump’s “winning,” confessing that he’s made her “crazy” and “nuttier and nuttier.”

“By the way, acquittal, acquitted, doesn’t mean you didn’t commit a crime,” Behar said on Friday. “Three words: O.J. Simpson.”

Joy Behar: “Just because you were acquitted doesn’t mean you didn’t commit a crime. Three words: O.J. Simpson…I’m crazy today, he’s made me crazy this week. He’s winning because I’m getting nuttier and nuttier.” pic.twitter.com/qdmSf3ZsUW — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 7, 2020

After shocking the audience by ripping out her ear piece, Behar continued to complain, “I’m crazy, today. He’s made me crazy, this week.”

“I mean, he’s winning because I’m getting nuttier and nuttier,” the host added. – READ MORE