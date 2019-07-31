Joy Behar Doubles Down: ‘Until [They’re] Running Everything,’ Blacks Can’t Be Racist (VIDEO)

After Joy Behar argued that black people couldn’t be racist on Monday’s show, The View host doubled down on her comments, Tuesday. The hosts were still obsessing over President Trump’s tweets about Baltimore when Behar decided to defend her own controversial comments from the previous show by scolding her critics that it was a fact every black American suffered under “systemic racism.”

Acknowledging she got backlash from the right yesterday, Behar appealed to liberal academia’s definition of racism instead of the colloquial understanding, to argue that Elijah Cummings couldn’t be racist:

[W]hen I talk about racism, I talk about a system of racism in this country that affects housing, that affects politics, that affects education. It’s a system of racism. And if you are a minority in this country, you are more a victim of racism, so it’s hard to be a racist when you are a victim of racism. – READ MORE