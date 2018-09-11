Joy Behar Adds Fuel to the Fire, Insults Melania Trump and Her Home Country

ABC’s “The View” co-host and comedian Joy Behar belittled first lady Melania Trump on CNN’s “Van Jones Show,” saying on Saturday that before she met now-husband president Donald Trump, she was “in Slovenia doing nothing.”

“She believed in birtherism just like her husband,” said Behar to a serious Jones — who nodded in agreement.

Jones then asked Behar if she thought Melania Trump was “trapped in this marriage.”

Behar replied, “She is now enjoying the fruits of the American country,” adding that Melania’s parents are now “enjoying chain migration.”

“Why shouldn’t she go along with it?” asked Behar. “She was in Slovenia doing nothing. I don’t know what she was doing there. What was she doing there?”- READ MORE

The ladies from ABC’s “The View” have gained a reputation for being a bunch of pot-stirrers who are always causing a commotion with edgy questions and statements designed to spark controversy and increase their ratings.

Co-host Joy Behar is arguably the worst of the group in that respect — though Whoopi Goldberg competes for that title — and she proved it once again on a recent episode when she asked a popular rap star-turned-actor a racially-loaded question.

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was a guest on Tuesday’s episode of “The View” and Behar attempted to bait him by asking a question about “white people calling the police on black people.”

Saying such instances were “an epidemic these days,” Behar rattled off a list of incidents where a white person had called the police on black people, typically over some minor transgression or violation of the laws.- READ MORE