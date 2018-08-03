True Pundit

JOURNALISTS DEFEND NYT HIRE WITH HISTORY OF ANTI-WHITE TWEETS

Sarah Jeong, a recent hire at the New York Times, has been outed for having a history of tweets that display hatred and general dislike of white people.

Now, a number of left-leaning journalists are coming out of the woodwork to defend Jeong and the Times for keeping her.

In a statement released Thursday, The New York Times defended its most recent hire, Sarah Jeong, saying the newspaper of record knew about her history of racist tweets and hired her anyway.

Jeong has repeatedly said disparaging things about white people, such as that they are “only fit to live underground like groveling goblins,” among other things, but this did not stop The New York Times from hiring her as the lead technology writer for its editorial board.

The newspaper of record, which fired its previous technology writer for tweeting a racial slur, released a statement doubling down on their decision to hire Jeong.

“We had candid conversations with Sarah as part of our thorough vetting process, which included a review of her social media history,” the statement reads.

This indicates the newspaper knew abut her vile tweets when they chose to hire her, and does not care. Standing by a writer after she was caught saying racist things online is the Times’ prerogative. But the newspaper does not apply these rules consistently among employees, as evidenced by Quinn Norton’s dismissal from the newspaper earlier this year for doing the exact same thing. – READ MORE

