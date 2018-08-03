JOURNALISTS DEFEND NYT HIRE WITH HISTORY OF ANTI-WHITE TWEETS

Sarah Jeong, a recent hire at the New York Times, has been outed for having a history of tweets that display hatred and general dislike of white people.

Democrats have redefined racism precisely so people like Sarah Jeong can say racist things and still get jobs at the New York Times. pic.twitter.com/ibjWFy5NLi — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) August 2, 2018

Now, a number of left-leaning journalists are coming out of the woodwork to defend Jeong and the Times for keeping her.

most of the people attacking sarah jeong are the same ones sending all of us who are nonwhite on twitter the threatening messages that we have to report. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 2, 2018

i love these fucking morons who think they've caught you in some kind of Logic Trap. yes, obviously sarah jeong's tweets were absolutely fine https://t.co/lOdiSAQbWu — libby watson (@libbycwatson) August 2, 2018

The people who are very concerned about Sarah Jeong being "racist" seem to be quite comfortable with actual racism unless it's "racism" against white people which is not racism and you could blow me over with a feather, I do declare. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) August 2, 2018

I’m going to be clearer about this: @sarahjeong is one of the most insightful people we have on this entire internet. There is no way anyone will take her down with this laughable junk but they should all feel ashamed of themselves for trying. — Dara Lind (@DLind) August 2, 2018

Sarah Jeong will outwrite, outthink, and outlast all you motherfuckers but good luck being fragile racist misogynists — your friend Helen (@hels) August 2, 2018

– READ MORE

In a statement released Thursday, The New York Times defended its most recent hire, Sarah Jeong, saying the newspaper of record knew about her history of racist tweets and hired her anyway.

Jeong has repeatedly said disparaging things about white people, such as that they are “only fit to live underground like groveling goblins,” among other things, but this did not stop The New York Times from hiring her as the lead technology writer for its editorial board.

The newspaper of record, which fired its previous technology writer for tweeting a racial slur, released a statement doubling down on their decision to hire Jeong.

“We had candid conversations with Sarah as part of our thorough vetting process, which included a review of her social media history,” the statement reads.

Our statement in response to criticism of the hiring of Sarah Jeong. pic.twitter.com/WryIgbaoqg — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) August 2, 2018

This indicates the newspaper knew abut her vile tweets when they chose to hire her, and does not care. Standing by a writer after she was caught saying racist things online is the Times’ prerogative. But the newspaper does not apply these rules consistently among employees, as evidenced by Quinn Norton’s dismissal from the newspaper earlier this year for doing the exact same thing. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1