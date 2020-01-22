Journalists Can’t Stop Giving Mitch McConnell Badass Nicknames

The latest, via lib journalist Carl Bernstein, is “Midnight Mitch”—a reference to the Senate impeachment trial rules McConnell recently proposed. Some have criticized the rules because, among other reasons, the late-night schedule could make it harder for grandstanding Democratic senators to get video clips of their grandstanding played on evening news programs.

“Midnight Mitch” is a badass name https://t.co/icZLyyByyM — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) January 21, 2020

If #MidnightMitch & Trump think that all of us are going to be asleep during the trial, they have another thought coming because I and others will stay up all night long to hear the democratic team lay out the charges against this criminal enterprise in the White House! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) January 21, 2020

It’s certainly not the first badass nickname members of the media have bestowed on the formidable Senate leader. MSNBC host Joe Scarborough dubbed McConnell “Moscow Mitch” in 2019 after the majority leader refused to go along with the phony Russia witch hunt hoax.

Their depravity notwithstanding, lib journalists were not responsible for McConnell’s best nickname, “Cocaine Mitch.” That was the brainchild of Don Blankenship, a former coal executive who ran for Senate (unsuccessfully) in the West Virginia GOP primary in 2018. – READ MORE