Journalist Who Was Gang Raped Unloads On Minneapolis City Council President Over ‘Privilege’ Remarks

Journalist Lara Logan blasted far-left Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender on Monday after Bender said that people who would look to call the police if their homes are broken into by criminals come from a “place of privilege.”

“Do you understand that the word, dismantle, or police-free also makes some people nervous, for instance?” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota said earlier in the day during an interview with Bender. “What if in the middle of night, my home is broken into? Who do I call?”

My heart breaks for every victim of racial injustice. And for every person, including police, killed by the mob of anarchists & their powerful political backers. How long before they come for me? No idea. But there is only one truth. That’s all we have. — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 9, 2020

“Yes, I mean, hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors,” Bender responded. “And I know — and myself, too, and I know that that comes from a place of privilege. Because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm is done.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --