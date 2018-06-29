True Pundit

Politics

Journalist Responds to Kennedy Retirement by Offering Abortions as Birthday Presents

Posted on by
Share:

When Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, many predicted that President Donald Trump would appoint a conservative justice who would help overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

On Twitter, many seemed to freak out, and some urged women to get abortions while they still could:

Carla Sosenko, a former editor for Entertainment Weekly, went so far as to offer women free abortions as birthday presents – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Journalist Responds to Kennedy Retirement by Offering Abortions as Birthday Presents
Journalist Responds to Kennedy Retirement by Offering Abortions as Birthday Presents

"Abortion is extremely good..."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: