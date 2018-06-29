Journalist Responds to Kennedy Retirement by Offering Abortions as Birthday Presents

When Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement, many predicted that President Donald Trump would appoint a conservative justice who would help overturn the landmark abortion decision Roe v. Wade.

On Twitter, many seemed to freak out, and some urged women to get abortions while they still could:

Better get your abortions now, ladies, because in a couple of years SCOTUS is gonna overturn Roe v Wade. — Peter Bright 👨‍⚕️🍕 (@DrPizza) June 27, 2018

If you are a woman and a friend of mine with a birthday coming up soon, I’m getting you an abortion for a present while I still can. Enjoy it. #JusticeKennedy — carla sosenko (@carlasosenko) June 27, 2018

Carla Sosenko, a former editor for Entertainment Weekly, went so far as to offer women free abortions as birthday presents – READ MORE

