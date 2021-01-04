Journalist: ‘I Want To Find An Antimasker And Beat Them To Death’; ‘You F***ing Christians’ Are What ‘Jesus Condemns’

“You F***ING ‘Christians’ who preen about God saving you from COVID so you dont need masks. You’re what Jesus condemns … you’ll burn in hell.”

On New Year’s Eve, left-wing journalist and New York Times bestselling author Kurt Eichenwald wished “pain & misery” on Republicans and said that he wants to find an “antimasker” and “beat them to death.” During the volatile rant, Eichenwald also scolded alleged “anti-mask” “F***ING ‘Christians’ who preen about God saving from COVID,” claiming they are who “Jesus condemns.”

“I have so much hate in my heart tonight. My sister, widowed by COVID, has Covid because of antimaskers,” he wrote on Thursday. “About 4,000 died today; GOP says nothing. & his ilk are working to harm America. I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country.”

I have so much hate in my heart tonight. My sister, widowed by COVID, has Covid because of antimaskers. About 4,000 died today; GOP says nothing. @HawleyMO & his ilk are working to harm America. I wish them & their loved ones all the pain & misery they inflicted on this country. — Kurt “Masks Save Lives” Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 31, 2020

In another tweet, which has been removed from the platform for violating its terms of service, Eichenwald wrote: “It’s at a moment like this that I want to find an antimasker and beat them to death. Since they believe they have the right to kill others, they have surrendered any right to object. #CategoricalImperative.”

The author later tweeted that he’s “not planning to kill anyone,” adding, “Just, as the misery descends on our family again, it is hard not to contemplate violence against those who don’t care if they kill.”- READ MORE

