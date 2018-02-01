Journalist Featured in ‘Fire and Fury’ Posts Blistering Tweet Taking Down Slimy Michael Wolff’s Book

One journalist featured in the “author acknowledgments” section of Michael Wolff’s new book wants his name removed from future editions.

Axios national reporter Jonathan Swan tweeted Wolff, author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” after Wolff seemingly blamed U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley for the inflammatory rumors swirling about an affair with President Donald Trump:

Hey @MichaelWolffNYC: it must be fun to write and say whatever you want under the banner of “non-fiction,” with zero fact-checking or basic decency. I have no idea why you put me in your author acknowledgments but please remove my name for the next edition. https://t.co/fNkqff4IeY — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) January 31, 2018

The rumor started when Wolff claimed — without any evidence — he is “absolutely sure” Trump is having an affair, adding, “Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’re gonna say, ‘Bingo!’”

Following that claim, many of Wolff’s readers focused on one particular sentence in the anti-Trump book that suggests the president “had been spending a notable amount of private time with Haley on Air Force One.” The ambassador has vociferously denied and condemned the accusation. – READ MORE

Drudge Report creator Matt Drudge released a rare statement today via Twitter in which called out Michael Wolff over what he has written about President Donald Trump‘s mental state.

The Fire and Fury author is still in the middle of his media tour to promote his explosive, controversial new book about the chaos and dysfunction surrounding the Trump presidency. Wolff has already offered plenty of anecdotes that raise questions about Trump’s mental fitness, and in a recent interview with Australian Broadcasting Corporation, he reiterated his view that Trump has no real desire to be president.

Enter Drudge, who emerged on Twitter to say that he recently met with Trump, and what he saw proves that Wolff’s book is “fabricated bullshit.” – READ MORE