JOURNALISM! NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell leads cheers for Philadelphia Eagles after Trump’s disinvite
As Twitchy told you Monday night, fired former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather equated President Trump disinviting the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles from a WH ceremony as “akin to McCarthyism.” Well, the “journalism” parade continues, with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell tweeting what could be interpreted as an application to work as an Eagles cheerleader:
Fly #Eagles Fly!!!
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) June 5, 2018
At least totally objective mainstream media journalists don’t have to pretend to hide the bias anymore. – READ MORE
