JOURNALISM! CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Imitates Trump, Tears Up Paper On-Air (VIDEO)

CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin dramatically tore up a piece of paper on her show Monday to demonstrate Trump’s reported filing system.

According to a new report in Politico by Annie Karni, Trump’s “unofficial filing system” involves tearing up important documents when he is done reading them, meaning some staffers have to spend time collecting and taping scraps of paper back together.

Baldwin decided that the best way to get the story across was to open the segment by ripping up a blank sheet of white paper in front of the camera. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1