JOURNALISM! CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Imitates Trump, Tears Up Paper On-Air (VIDEO)

Posted on by
CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin dramatically tore up a piece of paper on her show Monday to demonstrate Trump’s reported filing system.

According to a new report in Politico by Annie Karni, Trump’s “unofficial filing system” involves tearing up important documents when he is done reading them, meaning some staffers have to spend time collecting and taping scraps of paper back together.

Baldwin decided that the best way to get the story across was to open the segment by ripping up a blank sheet of white paper in front of the camera. – READ MORE

CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Imitates Trump, Tears Up Paper On-Air

