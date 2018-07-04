True Pundit

Joss Whedon Pens Resistance Poem: ‘Gonna Beat You …’

When he’s not laughing about rhinos raping Paul Ryan with their horns or upsetting feminists with the next “Avengers” movie, he’s waxing poetic about life in laResistance.

Writing on his Twitter, the enthusiastic Planned Parenthood supporter and male feminist who allegedly sleeps with anything that walks, shared his new “Resistance Poetry,” where he promises to beat right-wingers with a “passionate compassion” that falls short of violence — something the peace-loving Resistance leader abhors, even though he did once call for President Trump to “just die.” We’ve already mentioned the rhino rape, so let’s not open old wounds. – READ MORE

