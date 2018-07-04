Joss Whedon Pens Resistance Poem: ‘Gonna Beat You …’

When he’s not laughing about rhinos raping Paul Ryan with their horns or upsetting feminists with the next “Avengers” movie, he’s waxing poetic about life in laResistance.

Hey Far Right: Gonna beat you.

Not gonna start a war, not gonna shoot you, run you over, threaten your kids.

Gonna beat you with passionate compassion. With journalism, activism, the Law.

With v o t e s. Your rage is fear.

Our rage is love.

Our state is united. Happy 4th. — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 2, 2018

Writing on his Twitter, the enthusiastic Planned Parenthood supporter and male feminist who allegedly sleeps with anything that walks, shared his new “Resistance Poetry,” where he promises to beat right-wingers with a “passionate compassion” that falls short of violence — something the peace-loving Resistance leader abhors, even though he did once call for President Trump to “just die.” We’ve already mentioned the rhino rape, so let’s not open old wounds. – READ MORE

