Joss Whedon: ‘Fascist’ Trump Planning to ‘Take 2020 Election by Armed Force’

We have a racist, fascist president who’s using armed thugs in law enforcement & illegal militias to keep us cowed & hopeless & he’ll take the 2020 election by armed force & blatant, treasonous criminality & that’s us now, we’re the country with concentration camps so happy 4th — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 4, 2019

“We have a racist, fascist president who’s using armed thugs in law enforcement & illegal militias to keep us cowed & hopeless & he’ll take the 2020 election by armed force & blatant, treasonous criminality & that’s us now, we’re the country with concentration camps so happy 4th,” he said, without providing any evidence for his claims. – READ MORE