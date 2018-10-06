Josh Hawley Rockets to 52, McCaskill 44 in Missouri PAC Poll

Republican Josh Hawley Leads Incumbent Democrat Sen. Claire Mccaskill By Eight Points In A New Poll Released Thursday By Pro-hawley Superpac Missouri Rising Action. This Is A Ten Point Jump For Hawley From The Pac’s June Poll.

Hawley pulled 52 percent support to McCaskill’s 44 percent in the new poll of 600 voters, conducted by Jim McLaughlin of McLaughlin & Associates from September 29-October 2. The result demonstrates a ten point jump for Hawley since Missouri Rising Action’s previous poll of the race in June. The previous poll had McCaskill up over Hawley 46-42.

McCaskill ranked with just 42 percent favorability to 51 percent unfavorability in the new poll. Hawley was ranked 41 percent favorable to just 33 percent unfavorable.

Independents surveyed supported Hawley 51 to 39. This is up from the previous poll,which showed independents supporting Hawley by a much more narrow 39 to 38 percent. – READ MORE

Missouri senator Claire McCaskill (D.) has presented herself as a centrist who gave serious consideration to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination, but comments she made to a group of voters just after Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement indicate otherwise, her Republican opponent’s campaign says.

In a speech to a group of supporters at a campaign office on June 29, McCaskill said a “feeling of helplessness” came upon her when she heard the news two days earlier that Kennedy was retiring, saying it “felt like a death in the family.”

“I felt physically ill, two days ago, when I looked at the TV, and I saw that Kennedy had retired,” McCaskill said in comments, which were posted to Facebook by a supporter. “It really felt like a death in the family. And a feeling of helplessness came over me.”

McCaskill goes on to say she hoped the news of the Supreme Court opening made it clear to voters how important it is for her to hold on to her seat, especially given the old age of the two justices “totally in sync with our values.” – READ MORE