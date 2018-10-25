JOSH HAWLEY FINALLY BUSTS OUT OF THE MARGIN OF ERROR IN MISSOURI SENATE RACE

Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley took a commanding lead over Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill as a new poll showed the race is finally outside of the margin of error.

Hawley is ahead of the Democratic incumbent by 7 points, according to an internal poll from the GOP campaign. Accordingly, 49 percent of likely voters prefer Hawley while 42 percent prefer McCaskill, the additional 9 points are spread evenly between undecided voters and third-party candidates.

Pollsters for Hawley are attributing the boost to the contentious Supreme Court battle and McCaskill’s decision to vote against the nominee.

"This lead has held firm since the vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court," the polling memorandum read.