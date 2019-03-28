Josh Hawley Explains How He Agrees With James Comey

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said he agrees with former FBI director James Comey about launching another investigation into potential Russian influence over elections, but disagrees with who the targets should be.

Hawley appeared on “America’s Newsroom” Thursday and responded to a clip of Comey discussing possible obstruction of justice charges.

“There was smoke, and enough smoke to justify investigating, and obviously there was overwhelming evidence that the Russians were interfering in the election to hurt one candidate and to help the other,” Comey told NBC News on Wednesday.

“It establishes, I hope, to all people no matter where they are on the spectrum, that the FBI is not corrupt, not a nest of vipers and spies, but an honest group of people trying to find out what is true,” Comey continued. “I thought potentially obstruction of justice and I hope somebody is going to look at that.”

“The more we learn, the more disturbing it is,” Hawley said. “I agree with James Comey about one thing — that there ought to be an investigation. But he ought to be answering for his role in this. He ought to be answering for his actions. Andy McCabe ought to be answering for his actions.”

Hawley said the government must start putting witnesses under oath and investigating the political bias against President Donald Trump within the FBI.

“The people are supposed to control our government and the people’s elected representatives, including, by the way, the president of the United States,” he continued. “Not the FBI. Not people who had a political vendetta against this president. So we need to get some answers here. We need to put these people under oath. We need to get the facts.”

You can Follow Nick on TwitterClick here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]