Josh Hawley: ‘Every Democrat Member of Congress Should Be Asked to Disavow’ Biden ‘Disgusting’ Nazi Comparison

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded to Joe Biden’s statement comparing him and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels Friday by calling upon Democrat members of Congress to “be asked to disavow” Biden’s “disgusting comments.”

A press statement from Hawley’s office referred to Biden’s comparison as “undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior”:

President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in. Because I raised questions in the format prescribed by the laws of the United States about the way elections were conducted in the state of Pennsylvania, just as Democrats did about other states in 2001, 2005, and 2017, he is calling me a Nazi. This is undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior from the President-elect. It is utterly shameful. He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments. And every Democrat member of congress should be asked to disavow these disgusting comments.

“They’re part of the big lie, the big lie,” Biden said, accusing Cruz and Hawley of spreading false information that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from President Donald Trump.- READ MORE

