Josh Hawley: ‘Antifa Scumbags’ Threatened ‘My Wife and Newborn Daughter’ at Home

On Monday night, a leftist mob with Shut Down D.C. marched to Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-Mo.) house in Washington, D.C. They carried signs opposing Hawley’s effort to block the counting of Electoral College votes on Wednesday, shouted into a megaphone at his front door, and placed signs at his front door.

The target of the mob’s rage wasn’t even there. Hawley later explained that he was in Arkansas, but the mob succeeded in harassing his wife and his newborn daughter.

“Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel,” Hawley explained on Twitter. “They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence.”

Shut Down D.C. organized the harassment as a “vigil,” supposedly for democracy. The organization explained that the mob targeted Hawley because he “was the first of 12 Republican senators who pledged to join more than 100 Republican House members in their plan to derail Congress’ acceptance of Joe Biden’s election win on January 6.” – READ MORE

