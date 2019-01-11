Jorge Ramos: Border Wall ‘Symbol of Hate and Racism’ for ‘Those Who Want to Make America White Again’

Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos Thinks President Donald Trump’s Border Wall Would Be Nothing More Than A “symbol Of Hate And Racism” For “those Who Want Make America White Again.”

In a Wednesday New York Times op-ed, Ramos notes that Trump “is not the first president to ask for money for a wall.” He points out that former Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush “built fences and walls along the southern border” while former President Barack Obama “maintained the resulting system of roughly 700 miles of physical barriers.”

“So why don’t we want Mr. Trump to build his wall? What is different?” Ramos asks. “The difference is that Mr. Trump’s wall is a symbol of hate and racism, it would be completely useless, and it does not address any national emergency.”

Ramos accuses Trump of trying to "exploit the anxiety and resentment of voters in an increasingly multicultural, multiethnic society" with his promise of a border wall, which Ramos says is nothing more than "a symbol for those who want to make America white again."